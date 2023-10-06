Police detain PTI worker from oustide Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi - Police continued to crackdown on the PTI workers gathered outside Adiala Jail to celebrate birthday of former Prime Minister and detained a worker under the 3MPO, informed sources. Police also impounded the motorcycle of the supporter of PTI, who reportedly arrived from KP for cutting a cake oustide prisons to celebrate birthday of jailed PTI Chairman, they added. A police officer, posted in Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, confirmed the detention of supporter of PTI under 3MPO.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of former premier held meetings with him inside the prisons. The lawyers, who met with PTI chief included Naheem Panjotha and Hamid Khan.