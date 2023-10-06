Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police detain PTI worker from oustide Adiala Jail

Israr Ahmad
October 06, 2023
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

Rawalpindi  -  Police continued to crackdown on the PTI workers gathered outside Adiala Jail to celebrate birthday of former Prime Minister and detained a worker under the 3MPO, informed sources. Police also impounded the motorcycle of the supporter of PTI, who reportedly arrived from KP for cutting a cake oustide prisons to celebrate birthday of jailed PTI Chairman, they added. A police officer, posted in Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, confirmed the detention of supporter of PTI under 3MPO.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of former premier held meetings with him inside the prisons. The lawyers, who met with PTI chief included Naheem Panjotha and Hamid Khan.

Tags:

Israr Ahmad

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023