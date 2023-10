The environmental samples collected from Peshawar city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Dera Bugti district in Balochistan province have tested positive for wild poliovirus.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), which also serves as the WHO Regional Reference Lab for Poliovirus confirmed that genetic testing has linked the virus in all samples to the cluster circulating in Afghanistan.