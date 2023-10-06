President for expanding bilateral trade volume with Bahrain

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday stressed the need for expanding the bilateral trade volume with Bahrain, besides exporting a high number of skilled labour force to the country.

Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Bahrain Saqib Rauf who called on him at the Governor’s House here, President Alvi said the demand for skilled labour force in different socio-economic related fields, especially information technology and artificial intelligence, was increasing in the international market.

He asked the ambassador-designate to fully focus on capturing the market demand by exporting the required skilled workforce from Pakistan.

President Alvi said Pakistan attached special importance to the brotherly relations with Bahrain, emphasising that the economic, educational and cultural ties with Bahrain must be strengthened.

He said the Pakistan embassies abroad should play their due role in exporting skilled labour force from Pakistan and increasing foreign remittances for the country.