Proper use of AI in agriculture sector to improve production: Dr. Kausar Malik

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr. Kausar Malik said that Artificial Intelligence is playing a crucial role in reshaping the landscape of agriculture and revolutionizing farming practices for a more efficient and sustainable future.

“By adopting the advanced farming techniques, we can improve production and storage which will ensure food security in the country,” said Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Dr. Kausar Abdullah Malik, in a meeting with Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

The Minister sought cooperation from Higher Education of Pakistan to assist the Ministry in use of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture sector.

The HEC offered Ministry to have joint project with agriculture universities, research organizations and SUPARCO for food security by utilizing artificial intelligence and super computers. The Ministry of National Food Security & Research would hold a joint conference with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan of agriculture universities to devise plan & strategies for utilizing these modern technologies in agriculture sector.