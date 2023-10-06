Quetta reports another Congo virus case

QUETTA - A new case of Congo vi­rus was reported in Quetta on Thursday, the hospital sources confirmed. Fati­mah Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta officials told APP that 30-year-old Muham­mad Ismail, a resident of Ghausabad, was brought to the hospital with symp­toms of the Congo virus in­cluding bleeding and fe­ver. A blood sample, sent for report, was later diag­nosed him Congo virus. As many as 37 cases of Congo virus have been reported in Balochistan since Jan­uary 2023 while 13 peo­ple have so far died of the deadly CCHF virus. It is a matter of concern for the authorities concerned that recent year has seen an extraordinary surge in the cases of the Congo vi­rus, with most of the peo­ple infected by the virus connected to the livestock business. To be more spe­cific, the huge population in Balochistan is direct­ly or indirectly dependent on the livestock business. It may be mentioned here that CCHF is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus and spreads to humans either by tick bites or through contact with infected animals