Caretaker Railways Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar appreciated the management of railways for opening Cairns Hospital Lahore to the public within stipulated time frame.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Friday, the Minister directed to open other railway hospitals for the public by December and that the facilities for patients should be increased.

He said the general public will be able to avail the services of specialist doctors at Cairns Hospital during evening hours.