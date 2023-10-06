Rashid Malik/Arif, Inam/Waqar lift 55, 65 plus doubles titles

LAHORE - Rashid Malik/Arif Feroze and Inam-ul-Haq/Waqar Nisar clinched the seniors plus 55 and 65 doubles titles respectively in the Sheikhoo Steel Pakistan Open Tennis Championship here at SBP Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Thursday.

In the seniors doubles 55 plus doubles final, Rashid Malik/Arif Feroze beat Israr Gul/Humayun Pervez 7-5, 7-5 to claim the title while the 65 plus doubles title was won by Davis Cupper Inam-ul- Haq and Waqar Nisar, who beat Brig Ghazanfar/M Babar 6-2, 7-5.

In the men’s singles semifinals, Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Abid 6-2, 6-2 while M Shoaib beat Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-4. In the ladies’ dou­bles semifinals, Meheq Khokhar/ Soha Ali beat Noor Malik/Esha Jawad 6-4, 5-5, retd and Amna Ali Qayum/Sheeza Sajid beat Lal­rukh/Mahrukh 6-1, 6-2. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Bilal Asim beat Hamid Israr 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Abdul Basit beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-4, 6-4 and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Amir Mazari 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

Today (Friday), all the finals will be played. Omer Anis, Direc­tor Sheikhoo Group, and Shahid Zaman, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab, will be the chief­guests of the prize distribution ceremony.