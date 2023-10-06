Rupee gains Rs1.06 against dollar

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed the 22nd consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs1.06 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.62 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 284.68. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.25 and Rs 284 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 20 paisas to close at Rs 298.13 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.33, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.90, whereas an increase of 19 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs344.16 as compared to the last closing of Rs343.97. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 29 and 27 paisas to close at Rs77.21 and Rs 75.62 respectively.