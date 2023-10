KYIV (UKRAINE) - Ukrainian officials said Thurs­day that a Russian strike on a grocery store and cafe in the eastern region of Kharkiv had killed dozens of people. Ukrainian President Volody­myr Zelensky said the strike had slammed into the Kupiansk district of the war-battered re­gion bordering Russia, where Moscow’s forces have been pushing to recapture territory they lost last year to Ukrainian troops. The Ukrainian prosecu­tor general said at least 51 peo­ple were killed.