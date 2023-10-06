Friday, October 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SC adjourns case against tax collection by Cantonment Board

SC adjourns case against tax collection by Cantonment Board
Agencies
October 06, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The Supreme Court on Thurs­day adjourned the hear­ing till October 13, in a case against receiving of taxes by the Cantonment Board Kara­chi from restaurants, banks and poultry farms. The court also served notice to the At­torney General of Pakistan for assistance in the case. A three-member bench, head­ed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case regarding the matter. During the course of proceedings, the chief jus­tice remarked that federal or provincial governments could impose the taxes. He ques­tioned that how cantonment board could impose tax on professionals.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1696558176.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023