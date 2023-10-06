SC adjourns case against tax collection by Cantonment Board

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thurs­day adjourned the hear­ing till October 13, in a case against receiving of taxes by the Cantonment Board Kara­chi from restaurants, banks and poultry farms. The court also served notice to the At­torney General of Pakistan for assistance in the case. A three-member bench, head­ed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case regarding the matter. During the course of proceedings, the chief jus­tice remarked that federal or provincial governments could impose the taxes. He ques­tioned that how cantonment board could impose tax on professionals.