SC adjourns case against tax collection by Cantonment Board

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till October 13, in a case against receiving of taxes by the Cantonment Board Karachi from restaurants, banks and poultry farms. The court also served notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan for assistance in the case. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case regarding the matter. During the course of proceedings, the chief justice remarked that federal or provincial governments could impose the taxes. He questioned that how cantonment board could impose tax on professionals.