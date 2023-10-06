SCCI calls for signing FTAs with regional countries

PESHAWAR-President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq has stressed the signing of free trade agreements (FTAs) with neighboring countries to further enhance regional trade.

The chamber president said the country’s economy would be stabilized by enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and exports to Central Asian Republics. He urged the government to take pragmatic steps to remove hurdles in the way of cross-border trade. Fuad Ishaq expressed these views during a meeting with traders, industrialists, exporters, and importers.

The delegations of traders, industrialists, exporters, and importers extended heartfelt felicitations to President SCCI Fuad Ishaq and expressed their best wishes and hope that he would play a role in the resolution of the business community issues. Fuad Ishaq in his views on the occasion said SCCI will draft a proposal for the promotion of regional trade and send it to the relevant government authorities. In light of these recommendations, he said efforts would be made to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, transit trade, and onward to the Central Asian Republic and the country’s exports. He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community was mostly dependent on mutual trade with Afghanistan and other regional countries, which are being faced with numerous problems. The SCCI’s president urged the government and relevant authorities to take practical steps to facilitate cross-border trade.