Shehzada Ahsan now part of caretaker cabinet as federal minister

Shehzada Ahsan Ashraf Sheikh has been made federal minister.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has sent a summary to the president in this regard.

Earlier, Kakar made Tahir Javed, an American Pakistani, special assistant to the PM. Javed has been given investment portfolio and has joined the cabinet with immediate effect.

The premier has also approved the perks and privileges as the minister of state.

Tahir Javed is a Pakistani American entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. He is the founder of various businesses like Riceland Healthcare that is an integrated network of physicians, hospitals, health, surgery centres, imaging centres, rural health clinics and other services across South East Texas.