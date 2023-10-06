Speeding vehicle crushes man to death in capital 

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - A speeding vehicle having official number plate crushed a motorcyclist to death in federal capital here on Thursday, informed sources. The incident occured in limits of Police Station Sangjani, they said. According to sources, a motorcyclist was travelling on road in Sangjani when a speeding white coloured vehicle bearing official number plate hit the rider from behind. Resultantly, the bike rider suffered fatal head injuries and was rushed to PIMS for medical treatment, where he succumbed to injuries. A heavy contingent of police rushed to hospital and began the legal process. Meanwhile, a gang of four armed dacoits have intercepted a citizen traveling on motorcycle at Lehri Road in limits of Police Station Sohawa and snatched motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from him. After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Police registered case against the accused and began investigation. Also, two dacoits deprived a citizen of Rs 2.5 million on gunpoint near Graveyard 36 area in Pirwadhai. CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani taken notice of street crime and ordered the SP City to arrest the accused. Pirwadhai police registered a case and launched manhunt to trace out the fleeing dacoits.