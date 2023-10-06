Step afoot to enhance quality of education in District Naseerabad schools: AC Ismail

QUETTA - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chithar Muhammad Ismail Mengal Thursday paid a sur­prise visit to Government High School Goth Haji Imdad Hus­sain Khosa, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Nas­eerabad Batool Asdi.

He reviewed the teach­ing process in the school and checked the attendance of the students in different classes and also asked them various questions. Mengal also checked the attendance of the teachers and expressed sat­isfaction on the performance of the school, saying that no matter how much work was done in education, there was always room for improvement. He said that there was a need for more scope to enhance the quality of education in various schools of Naseerabad district.

“Therefore, the district ad­ministration is doing its best to take immediate steps to re­solve the obstacles faced in the educational process across the district so that the children do not face any problems in get­ting education, he said.

He assured the school ad­ministration of resolution of school problems. Later, As­sistant Commissioner Chithar Muhammad Ismail Mengal visited Mir Hassan Bazar. On this occasion, prices, qual­ity and supply of various food items were reviewed.

Meanwhile, cleanliness of shops and food items was also checked and the shop­keepers were strictly warned not to sell substandard, over­priced items and to sell them at fixed rates.