Friday, October 06, 2023
Teacher’s Day marked

STAFF REPORT
October 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Teachers are the builders of the nation. They play multiple roles for their students, be it a mentor, guide or spiritual parents and an inspiration. Regional Director AIOU Attock Miss Mehvish Zia said this on Salam Teachers Day here in Attock. She said today we laud and salute our teachers for their services towards this country and resolve for provision of education to every child. She while talking about the role of AIOU said that this university was not only making access to higher education possible for students specially living in far flung areas through more than fifty regional campuses but also providing career opportunities through teachers training program. Mehvish Zia while talking about Attock campus said the students of Attock campus are today serving in the best institutions of Attock and other areas and playing role in the development of the country. She said next year the under construction building of Regional Campus Attock will be completed which will benefit thousands of students. Mehvish said addmissions to BS, Associate Degree Programs, BBA and certificate courses are open till 17th October and regional campuses can be contacted in this context during working hours.

STAFF REPORT

