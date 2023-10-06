The KUTS protest 

The Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS) has initiated a complete boycott of classes for the second time this year. The first boycott took place in mid-February and lasted for several days. KUTS has put forth valid and lawful demands, primarily centered around salary increases in line with the government’s announcement for this year, addressing administrative disruptions, reforming the selection board, and ensuring the fulfillment of promises made by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi in the last six months, among other issues.
The injustice extends not only to permanent faculty but also to visiting faculty members who are compensated at an inadequate rate of only 600 rupees per lecture. Their bills for these meager amounts remain pending for years due to the financial instability of the University’s funds and budget. Departments receive insufficient funding, making it challenging to meet their essential needs.
However, it is crucial to consider whether boycotting classes is the most effective solution to these issues. If these problems could be resolved through boycotts alone, they would have been addressed earlier, and KUTS wouldn’t need to resort to boycotts every six months. Boycotting classes directly affects students’ studies, particularly foreign students and those from different provinces and districts of Sindh who reside in university hostels and rented houses. It also impacts daily wage workers employed by the university, such as drivers, canteen workers, and stationary shopkeepers.
Therefore, we urge the relevant authorities to take notice of these issues and work towards resolving them promptly for the largest public university in Sindh to return to normalcy.
ZEESHAN JAMSHER,
Sindh.