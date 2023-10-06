Friday, October 06, 2023
The KUTS protest 

The Karachi University Teach­ers’ Society (KUTS) has initi­ated a complete boycott of class­es for the second time this year. The first boycott took place in mid-February and lasted for sev­eral days. KUTS has put forth val­id and lawful demands, primarily centered around salary increases in line with the government’s an­nouncement for this year, address­ing administrative disruptions, re­forming the selection board, and ensuring the fulfillment of promis­es made by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi in the last six months, among other issues.

The injustice extends not only to permanent faculty but also to visit­ing faculty members who are com­pensated at an inadequate rate of only 600 rupees per lecture. Their bills for these meager amounts re­main pending for years due to the financial instability of the Univer­sity’s funds and budget. Depart­ments receive insufficient fund­ing, making it challenging to meet their essential needs.

However, it is crucial to consider whether boycotting classes is the most effective solution to these is­sues. If these problems could be re­solved through boycotts alone, they would have been addressed earlier, and KUTS wouldn’t need to resort to boycotts every six months. Boycot­ting classes directly affects students’ studies, particularly foreign stu­dents and those from different prov­inces and districts of Sindh who re­side in university hostels and rented houses. It also impacts daily wage workers employed by the universi­ty, such as drivers, canteen workers, and stationary shopkeepers.

Therefore, we urge the relevant authorities to take notice of these issues and work towards resolv­ing them promptly for the largest public university in Sindh to re­turn to normalcy.

ZEESHAN JAMSHER,

Sindh.

