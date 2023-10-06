The season of inflation continues

Just when we thought that things could not get any more depressing than losing to India and being knocked out of the Asia Cup, the government announced an increase in fuel prices.
Currently, petrol prices stand at 331.38, and high-speed diesel hits 329.18 rupees per litre after a hike of 26.02 and 17.34 rupees, respectively. Sure, these numbers are unprecedented. But more than that, they are downright alarming.
Where does an average wage earner go from here? Transportation has begun to consume a major chunk of their budget, especially if they live in big cities where they have to travel a fair distance to meet their personal and professional obligations. Let’s not forget that this is the second hike in fuel prices in September. And, for most of us, income has been stagnant for months, if not years. I’m afraid the fuel prices might even go up before this write-up reaches the readers.
I remember Imran Khan repeatedly stating in his speeches, “Allah has blessed Pakistan with 12 seasons.” Well, ever since he was ousted, there has only been one season—the season of inflation—and it is not showing any signs of slowing down!
VASDEV,
Tharparkar.