The season of inflation continues

Just when we thought that things could not get any more depress­ing than losing to India and be­ing knocked out of the Asia Cup, the government announced an in­crease in fuel prices.

Currently, petrol prices stand at 331.38, and high-speed diesel hits 329.18 rupees per litre after a hike of 26.02 and 17.34 rupees, respec­tively. Sure, these numbers are un­precedented. But more than that, they are downright alarming.

Where does an average wage earner go from here? Transporta­tion has begun to consume a major chunk of their budget, especially if they live in big cities where they have to travel a fair distance to meet their personal and profes­sional obligations. Let’s not for­get that this is the second hike in fuel prices in September. And, for most of us, income has been stag­nant for months, if not years. I’m afraid the fuel prices might even go up before this write-up reach­es the readers.

I remember Imran Khan re­peatedly stating in his speeches, “Allah has blessed Pakistan with 12 seasons.” Well, ever since he was ousted, there has only been one season—the season of infla­tion—and it is not showing any signs of slowing down!

VASDEV,

Tharparkar.