Why an accused shouldn’t be arrested in any case, asks Justice Tariq

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday adjourned hearing till in­definite time in a petition against the arrest of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. A three-mem­ber bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case.

During the course of proceeding, the court remarked that where had been written in the law that an accused shouldn’t be arrested in any case. A court in Islamabad had issued such or­der that the accused would be arrest­ed with its approval, it noted and re­marked whether the courts were giving license to the accused for crimes. Justice Tariq remarked that the judges had taken oath for the protection of law. He asked if the police first sought permission before the arrest of any accused.

Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate said that it was also ridiculous that a person is arrested again after being released in one case. Justice Sardar Tariq questioned that what the law said about it. The lawyer prayed the court to grant some time for case preparation which was accepted by the bench. Further hearing of the case was then ad­journed for indefinite time.