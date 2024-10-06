Sunday, October 06, 2024
56 Pakistani nationals to return home after years of imprisonment in Sri Lanka

56 Pakistani nationals to return home after years of imprisonment in Sri Lanka
Web Desk
11:11 AM | October 06, 2024
In a significant development, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's personal efforts have led to the successful departure of a chartered plane to Sri Lanka to bring back 56 Pakistani nationals who had been imprisoned there for several years.

For the past three months, Minister Naqvi and the Ministry of Interior have been working closely with Sri Lankan authorities to facilitate the repatriation of these individuals. Federal Privatization Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has generously taken responsibility for covering all the expenses related to their return.

Minister Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government and the High Commissioner for their cooperation, and he also thanked Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for his support in funding the prisoners' repatriation.

