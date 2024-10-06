79 professional beggars arrested in two days

KARACHI - A recent drive against professional begging has resulted in the arrest of 79 professional beggars over two days, with all being handed over to the authorities as per reports submitted by the deputy commissioners to the Commissioner Karachi on Saturday. The Deputy Commissioner South, Altaf Sario, reported 127 arrests since March, contributing to a total of 205 arrests citywide. Commissioner Karachi syed Hassan naqvi has said that efforts are being made to establish the rehablitation centre to curb the begging. He said Deputy Commissioners have been directed to identify the places where they can be provided a place to live for rehabilitation. He said citizens are facing difficulties due to professional beggars at traffic signals, intersections, and highways. As per report on district east six professional beggars were arrested from Tariq Road and handed over to the police. In district,West four beggars were arrested from Qatar Hospital and Gizri. In Kemari, 18 beggars were arrested.they were arrested from Shah Mazar 24 Market and Manghopir Road area, In Korangi, 24 beggars were arrested. In Malir district, 18 beggars were arrested. In Central district, nine beggars were arrested.