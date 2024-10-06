Sunday, October 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ADC chairs meeting regarding rising prices of bricks

Our Staff Reporter
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Shaheed Benazirabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nawab Samir Laghari chaired a meeting in his office on Friday to address the rising prices of bricks. During the meeting, Laghari stated that Deputy Commissioner Sheriyar Gul Memon has taken strict notice of public complaints regarding the increasing brick prices. To tackle this issue, a crackdown will be launched next week, led by Assistant Commissioners at the tehsil level. Laghari directed Assistant Commissioners and relevant department officials to visit brick kilns in all tehsils to assess prices and submit a list of all brick kilns to the DC Office. He also emphasized ensuring environmental laws are enforced at kilns and taking legal action against kiln owners charging excessive prices. The meeting was attended by Regional Incharge SEPDA Dr. Gul Aamir Sambal, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razaq Sheikh, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tuni, DSP Police Abdul Hameed Jalbani, and other relevant officials.

Khawaja Asif slams PTI for prioritising power over national interests

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024