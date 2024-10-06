AFC Futsal Level-I coaching course successfully concludes in Lahore

A 6-day AFC Futsal Level-I Coaching Course concluded on Saturday at the Football House in Lahore, under the supervision of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite Futsal Instructor Nasser Saleh. Saleh, the former head coach of the Iranian national futsal team, dedicated six days to sharing his expertise with 16 coaches from Pakistan.

The certificates were also distributed among the participants.

Nasser Saleh expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for inviting him for a second time to Pakistan, and also to Muhammad Raza Fazli, the futsal head of PFF, for organizing the course. He acknowledged the participants' potential to learn and highlighted their remarkable dedication, commitment and enthusiasm throughout the course.