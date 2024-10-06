Afzal Ur Rahman elected unopposed as CAP chairman

LAHORE - Syed Afzal Ur Rahman has been elected unopposed as chairman of the Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP) while Ahmad Habib Chaudhary as senior vice chairman for the year 2024-2026. Syed Afzal ur Rahman remained chairman during 2013 to 2014. Members of the Association also elected unopposed include Naeem Akhtar Chaudhary as vice chairman (Punjab), Arif Raza Kazmi as vice chairman (Sindh), Pir Zarif Shah as vice chairman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Engr. Fazal Karim as vice chairman (Balochistan) and Engr Muhammad Azhar ul Islam as vice chairman (Islamabad). Others who were elected unopposed as members of the Executive Committee are: Muhammad Asadullah Khan, Engr. Akber Sheikh, Engr. M. S. Asad Mukhtar, Engr. Syed Iqbal Yunas, Muhammad Muqeemuddin, Muhammad Ayub Sheikh, Rana Khadim Hussain, Sheikh Saeedullah, Engr. Nadeem Siddiqui Malik from corporate class, while Malik Muhammad Kaleem Ullah, Farooq Azam, Muhammad Hanif Gohar, Ali Imran Saleemi, Saifullah Ghumman. Muhammad Zafar Hayar Lak, Raja Haroon Rashid, Chaudhary Abdul Khaliq, Chaudhary Muhammad Arshad, Engr. Abdul Jabbar Shaikh, Rao Abdul Sattar Sarjeet and Mir Niaz Ahmad were elected as Executive Committee members from the associate class. The outgoing chairman Engr. Syed Ashfaq Hussain welcomed the new team and hoped that it would work with full force to resolve the issues being faced by the contractors community and construction industry.