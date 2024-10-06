Sunday, October 06, 2024
Anjum Bashir upsets Irfan Saeed in National Badminton

Staff Reporter
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The quarterfinals in the men’s singles, women’s singles, and men’s doubles, alongside semifinals in the women’s doubles and mixed doubles categories were completed on the fifth day of the National Badminton Championship. The day witnessed a major upset as Anjum Bashir of Army knocked out defending national champion Irfan Saeed of WAPDA by 16-21, 21-16, 21-18 victory. In other men’s singles quarterfinals, Awais Zahid, Muqeet Tahir and Murad Ali were the winners. In the women’s singles, Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddique were the winners.

Staff Reporter

