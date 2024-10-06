Art Exhibition: Legacy, vision of old masters & contemporary painters of Pakistan inaugurated by UAE Ambassador

KARACHI - On the 10th day of the ongoing “World Culture Festival Karachi” organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, an art exhibition titled “The Legacy, Vision of the Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakistan” was held at the Ahmed Parvez Art Gallery. The exhibition was inaugurated by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Provincial Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. UAE’s Consul General in Karachi, Bakheet Atiq Al Rumaithi, was also present on the occasion. According to press release issued by ACP spokesperson ,UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi said that Muhammad Ahmed Shah and Zulfiqar Shah have organized an incredible festival in Karachi. Art is a global language, I appreciate Pakistani artists who were also present at the Dubai Art Festival. The young generation of Pakistan is very talented, and there should be exchanges between artists from Pakistan and the UAE. I am grateful to the media for showcasing the festival worldwide, and I hope that in the future, you will see joint projects between Pakistani and Emirati artists. Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah stated that we welcome the UAE Ambassador to Karachi, his presence is an honor for us. We will also organize visits to historical sites and buildings in Karachi. Due to the World Cultural Festival Karachi, our soft image is being projected globally.” He added that the UAE and Pakistan share brotherly relations, and we have requested an easing of visa policies because Dubai is a beautiful place to visit. We are also planning to hold a culture festival in Dubai. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, said that it is an honor for the Arts Council that the UAE Ambassador participated in our festival. I got the idea for this festival from the 2017 World Culture Summit. We have asked the UAE government for their intellectual support. The exhibition featured 29 masterpieces from Pakistan’s art masters and 32 works from the young Artists, including renowned artists such as Anwar Maqsood, Farrukh Shehab, Shehzad Baloch, Laila Shahzada, Zubaida Agha, Abdul Rehman Chughtai, Anwar Jalal Shamza, Mansoor Rahi, Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Mrs. Anna Molka, G. Mustafa, A. Islam, Kebriya, Mansoor Aye, Bashir Mirza, Wahab Jaffer, Ozzir Zuby, Sardar Muhammad, Zulfiqar Zulfi, Ambar Romasa Nagori, Murtaza Bashir, A. B. Nazeer, Yasir Noor, Kabeer Atta Muhammad, M Jawad Ahmed Jan, Raza Ali, and Ajab Khan. In the end, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented a painting by the renowned artist and intellectual Anwar Maqsood as a gift to the UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi. It is noted that art exhibition continue till 15th October 2024.