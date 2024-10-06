Bytes and Rights

The government’s recent attempt to reinforce cybersecurity through the implementation of a firewall has inadvertently created significant obstacles for the country’s IT sector. This measure has not only stifled its growth and potential but has also negatively impacted critical areas such as education, healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. The resulting slow internet speeds have hindered online learning, telemedicine, digital payments, and online transactions, thereby affecting the productivity and efficiency of businesses, remote workers, and individuals alike.

These persistent disruptions have fostered growing frustration and distress among industry leaders as they struggle to mitigate the harmful effects on their operations.

In response, citizens have turned to the courts for relief, filing petitions in both the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the government’s internet restrictions as an unlawful infringement on their fundamental rights. These rights include freedom of expression, freedom of trade, the right to information, and the right to privacy. The very liberties granted to citizens by the Constitution are now being undermined by the government’s actions.

I urge the authorities to take immediate and effective measures to end these internet disruptions and ensure a reliable, secure, and private online environment for all citizens of Pakistan. Strengthening Pakistan’s internet infrastructure should be a priority, and this can be achieved through collaborative policy-making that involves all stakeholders, as well as encouraging innovation through research and development. Regular publication of reports on internet infrastructure, outages, and government actions is also crucial to maintaining transparency and accountability.

TAYABAT,

Islamabad.