Case registered against Imran Khan for allegedly planning D-Chowk protest

A case has been registered against former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder , accusing him of orchestrating the D-Chowk protest and inciting violence. The charges, filed by Sub-Inspector Qaiser Mehmood, include serious allegations such as kidnapping, robbery, attempted murder, interference with government operations, and violations under the Anti-Terrorism Act, among a total of 13 sections.

The complaint claims that during his time in jail, Khan was allegedly granted extraordinary and illegal facilities, in violation of the prison manual. It further accuses him of using these privileges to incite his political workers to violence against the state and its institutions through various communications and meetings.

According to the FIR, allegedly instructed PTI leaders to lead a violent mob, which resulted in the kidnapping of a police constable and injuries to five others through gunfire and petrol bombs.

During the protest, the police arrested 105 protesters and seized 20 catapults, 2,500 marble balls, 40 sticks, and nine vehicles used by the demonstrators. The case also names 14 local PTI leaders in connection with the violent acts.

This is the latest in a series of legal challenges faced by , who remains a polarizing figure in Pakistan’s political landscape.