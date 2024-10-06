CERT trains volunteers for disaster response

ISLAMABAD - The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) on Saturday conducted a joint training exercise for the volunteers from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan aimed at preparing for natural disasters. According to the private news channel, the simulation, held in Hopper village of Gupis Valley, was organized with the goal of equipping participants with essential skills to respond to emergencies in remote areas. The exercise sought to raise awareness among locals on how to address challenging situations in line with modern requirements. Volunteers were trained in crucial response skills, such as the safe evacuation of victims from slums and administering first aid in hilly terrains. The CERT officials said that over 100,000 youths had been trained so far through such initiatives.

This training is expected to enable young volunteers to support government efforts in combating natural disasters in remote regions of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, they added.