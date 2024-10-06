CM Gandapur returns to KP Assembly after 'disappearance'

After nearly a day long "disappearance", Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur resurfaced in the provincial assembly.

"Greetings to the people of Pakistan," says Gandapur while addressing KP Assembly members.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a resolution seeking measures to recover “missing” Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The resolution, moved by Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, urged the speaker to seek reports from all the intelligence and other concerned institutions.

“Interior minister, KP governor should have informed the provincial government [about the matter],” read the resolution. In light of the resolution, the KP speaker summoned IG, the chief secretary and CM’s principal secretary on Monday.