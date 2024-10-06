CM visits Bank of Punjab, sets target to lead rankings

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Bank of Punjab (BoP) headquarters and set a target for the bank to achieve a leading position in banking rankings. It was the first visit of a chief minister in 15 years to the BoP. During her visit, she directed the bank officials to implement effective cost control measures. She said the Bank of Punjab should be the first choice for depositors, reinforcing the importance of enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.

Bank President Zafar Masood gave a comprehensive briefing on various financial matters related to welfare schemes. The briefing included an overview of several key projects such as the Green Tractor Scheme, the Bike Program, the Himmat Card, and the Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program.

CM Maryam Nawaz received updates on the delivery of interest-free bikes, urging improvements to streamline the process further. The CM was presented with a report on the delivery of interest-free bikes, prompting her to call for further improvements in the delivery process.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that students can apply for bikes through a digital process from home. Additionally, a facility has been established for students to make online payments for bike installments. So far, 1,591 interest-free bikes have been delivered under the initiative.

Moreover, financial assistance of Rs 250,000 is being provided to 40,000 farmers through the Livestock Card scheme. The briefing also revealed that payments are being disbursed to 65,000 special individuals across Punjab through Bank of Punjab ATMs. CM Maryam Nawaz assured attendees of the bank’s commitment to supporting the Kisan Card and other public welfare projects initiated by her office.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister of Finance Mujeeb Shuja Rehman, MPA Saniya Ashiq, the Principal Secretary, Secretary of Finance, bank officials, and other were present.