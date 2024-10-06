COLABS forms strategic partnership with Ramada  

Pakistan’s fastest-growing flexible workspace, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grace Hospitality, the parent company of Ramada by Wyndham, one of the world’s largest multinational hotel chains.

This partnership aims to provide enhanced value for both COLABS and Ramada community members fostering collaboration between the startup and hospitality industry.

Being the only venture-backed company in the sector, COLABS serves as a vibrant platform and expansive network for entrepreneurs and companies, enabling people and businesses to grow. This collaboration with Grace Hospitality is a continuation of that vision, offering extended services to their expanding community.

Under this MoU, the community members of COLABS and Grace Hospitality get access to exclusive discounts across all the locations in Pakistan bringing together both the startup and hospitality industry.

Through this partnership, the traditionally segmented realms of workspace solutions and hospitality are merging together to deliver a more holistic, seamless experience for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and corporate teams opening doors to co-branded events, innovation driven workshops, and opportunities for tech-driven solutions in hospitality.

The COLABS and Grace Hospitality strategic alliance exemplifies the importance of cross-sector partnerships in shaping the future of work and hospitality. By combining the agility of startups with the global reach of the hospitality industry, this collaboration not only redefines workspaces and guest experiences but also sets a new standard for innovation and service excellence in both sectors.

Omar Shah, Co-Founder of COLABS stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Grace Hospitality, one of the world's leading hospitality brands. At COLABS, our goal has always been to redefine the future of work in Pakistan, and this collaboration allows us to offer even more value to our community. This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey towards creating a truly innovative and flexible work environment.”

Ismail Khattak, CEO of Ramada said in his statement, “We are always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our guests, and our partnership with COLABS allows us to take a significant step in that direction. This collaboration aligns with our mission of delivering caring, high-quality experiences and reflects our commitment to innovation in the hospitality industry.

We look forward to working with COLABS and creating new opportunities for both our guests and their vibrant community.