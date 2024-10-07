DC Peshawar chairs meeting to control spread of dengue virus

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, chaired a meet­ing on Saturday to ad­dress the control of the dengue virus in the pro­vincial capital. The meet­ing included key fig­ures such as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Peshawar Rao Muhammad Hashim, Ad­ditional Deputy Commis­sioner (Relief) Uzma Mu­karram, administrative officers, Health Depart­ment officials, and rep­resentatives from other relevant departments.

During the meeting, of­ficials provided a compre­hensive briefing on the on­going measures to prevent and eliminate the dengue virus. The Deputy Com­missioner directed that banner be displayed in mosques and union coun­cil offices to raise aware­ness about dengue pre­vention. He also called for announcements to be made in mosques and stressed the importance of timely cleaning of water tanks. To enhance aware­ness, it was decided that students in schools would receive education about dengue prevention dur­ing morning assemblies. Additional teams will be formed for the campaign, and Assistant Commis­sioners have been tasked with organizing aware­ness initiatives in their respective areas.

The meeting highlight­ed that the dengue mos­quito breeds in clean wa­ter, underscoring the need to prevent water accumu­lation in homes. Residents were advised to keep wa­ter tanks covered, ensure that air coolers do not have standing water, and eliminate any containers that may hold exposed water. To further combat dengue, the installation of mesh screens on doors and windows was recom­mended to keep mosqui­toes out of homes. Fam­ilies, especially children, were encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothing, and strict adherence to pre­ventive measures was emphasized. The Depu­ty Commissioner reaf­firmed that all necessary steps are being taken to eradicate dengue in Pe­shawar, stressing that collective efforts are vi­tal to eliminate the virus and urging everyone to contribute to the cause.