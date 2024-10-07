DC Peshawar chairs meeting to control spread of dengue virus

PESHAWAR - Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, chaired a meeting on Saturday to address the control of the dengue virus in the provincial capital. The meeting included key figures such as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Peshawar Rao Muhammad Hashim, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Uzma Mukarram, administrative officers, Health Department officials, and representatives from other relevant departments.
During the meeting, officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing measures to prevent and eliminate the dengue virus. The Deputy Commissioner directed that banner be displayed in mosques and union council offices to raise awareness about dengue prevention. He also called for announcements to be made in mosques and stressed the importance of timely cleaning of water tanks. To enhance awareness, it was decided that students in schools would receive education about dengue prevention during morning assemblies. Additional teams will be formed for the campaign, and Assistant Commissioners have been tasked with organizing awareness initiatives in their respective areas.
The meeting highlighted that the dengue mosquito breeds in clean water, underscoring the need to prevent water accumulation in homes. Residents were advised to keep water tanks covered, ensure that air coolers do not have standing water, and eliminate any containers that may hold exposed water. To further combat dengue, the installation of mesh screens on doors and windows was recommended to keep mosquitoes out of homes. Families, especially children, were encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothing, and strict adherence to preventive measures was emphasized. The Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed that all necessary steps are being taken to eradicate dengue in Peshawar, stressing that collective efforts are vital to eliminate the virus and urging everyone to contribute to the cause.