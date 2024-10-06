Sunday, October 06, 2024
Deputy PM calls for unity, prioritize national interests

Web Desk
11:08 AM | October 06, 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has called for shunning of petty political interests for the sake of larger national interests.

In a press statement, he criticized Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s protest timing, terming it an attempt to harm country’s prestige at the global level. He said that the protest was launched at a time when Pakistan was going to host Shanghai Cooperation Organization  summit in Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar said the objective of the protest was to create chaos in the country and sabotage Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts at the SCO’s summit.

Deputy Prime Minister also viewed PTI’s invitation to a foreign minister of a particular country to participate in its protest as a political gimmick by its leadership inflicting damage to the national stature.

