Economy showing positive growth, says Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday said that the country’s economy was showing positive growth. He further said that interest rate is falling, inflation has drastically gone low, foreign exchange are showing stability, stock exchange is performing well and exporats are showing improvements as compared to last year. “Azerbaijan President & Malaysian PM visit and upcoming Saudi Business Summit are positive development,” he said on social media.

He criticized the PTI for its policies. “Foreign investment commitments and delegates are coming to Pakistan regularly despite PTI protests. Sharing the initiatives of the incumbent government, the minister said that privatisation, FBR reforms, downsizing, ease of doing business steps and formation of Exim Bank shall help the SME sector. “Historical foreign business participation in fairs is a definite sign of this government’s performance and confidence, “ he added.

“Now the energy rate challenge shall be solved soon and will contribute to a better industrial growth” he said.

The ministry of finance, few days back, had also claimed that Pakistan’s economy is indicating positive developments during the first two months of FY2025 as most of the economic indicators have shown improvement. Inflation has dropped to single digit, industrial output has increased, and large exporting sectors have witnessed growth, reflecting an optimistic outlook for exports. The current account deficit has contracted, mainly attributed to prudent measures. This trajectory is expected to continue in the coming months. Following a phase of decline, LSM is now regaining its footing and major exporting sectors show readiness to scale up production. This recovery is expected to be bolstered by a favorable external environment, a stable exchange rate, and declining inflationary pressures. Moreover, an accommodative monetary policy stance, improved investor’s confidence and the global market recovery, will provide additional support to foster the sustainable industrial growth. Government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation will contribute to improved fiscal accounts. For agriculture, the outlook of Kharif 2024 production, weather being critical factor will pave the way for productivity. Inflation is expected to remain within the range of 8.0% to 9.0% in September and October 2024. On external front, it is expected that exports and imports will observe an increase in momentum. In September 2024, the exports are likely to remain within range of $ 2.5-3.0 billion, imports $4.5-5.0 billion and workers’ remittances $ 2.7-3.2 billion.