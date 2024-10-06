Education minister highlights role of teachers in shaping future of nation

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on World Teachers’ Day lauded the role of teachers in shaping the future of a nation.

In his message on “World Teachers Day” being observed on Saturday across the globe including Pakistan, he stated: “Dear Respected Teachers, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to each of you for your tireless efforts in shaping young minds and building a better future.” “Your dedication, passion, and commitment to education are the cornerstone of our society’s progress. You not only impart knowledge but also inspire, motivate, and nurture the next generation of leaders,” the Education Minister mentioned.

“As I reflect on my journey, I am reminded of the profound impact my teachers had on my life. Their guidance, encouragement, and wisdom helped shape me into the person I am today,” he appreciated. To all the teachers, I say: you are the true nation-builders. Your selflessness, expertise, and love for teaching make a lasting difference in the lives of your students, the minister said. He urged “Let us celebrate your contributions, your perseverance, and your unwavering commitment to education. Thank you for all that you do.”

Meanwhile, Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-11/3 on Saturday celebrated World Teachers Day under the leadership of Principal Farah Hamid. Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal graced the occasion along with Mohyudin Ahmad Wani, Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training. The event was attended by students, teachers, and educationists, who came together to honor the teaching profession in a spirit of admiration and gratitude. The students paid tribute to their teachers through songs, tableau performances, and heartfelt speeches. In his address, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for advancing education to meet the demands of the 21st century. He praised various initiatives undertaken by the college, including the establishment of a colorful library, a Mother-Child Healthcare Center, High-Tech IT lab,Gym, Podcast room, Art and a smart classroom. He also commended the Early Childhood Center, designed for children aged 3 to 5, which reflects the institution’s dedication to modern education. The minister acknowledged the vital role of teachers playing in shaping the future of the nation and announced a new initiative to reward outstanding teachers at the government level starting from next year. The well-organized event concluded with a resounding appreciation for the teachers, marking the day as a true success.