Exports growth top priority of government: Ihsan

Monitoring Report
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, on Saturday said that boosting exports is a priority for the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government’s policies aim to increase exports to $60 billion over the next five years.

To achieve this goal, the government was creating a conducive environment to boost export growth, he added.

He said that the measures, including increasing the tax rates on real estate, were taken to divert the funds towards productive sectors, such as exports.

Monitoring Report

