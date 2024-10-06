Sunday, October 06, 2024
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

The advancement of technology is being misused by some unscrupulous individuals who are conducting illegal businesses through fake apps and websites. These apps, which are designed to deceive, are promoted on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok with misleading descriptions that lure people into investing money. Many unsuspecting individuals have suffered financial losses by investing in these fraudulent apps and websites. This black-market operation continues to grow due to the negligence of authorities.

People must remain vigilant when using apps and websites to avoid falling victim to these scams. It is our responsibility to work together to expose and prevent such illegal activities that are harming our communities.

HAFEEZ BALOCH,

Panjgur.

