Fatima Sana aims to continue aggressive approach in showdown against India

LAHORE - Pakistan’s captain, Fatima Sana, is poised for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals India today (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium. As both teams prepare for their 16th T20I face-off, Sana is confident in her team’s newfound aggressive approach, which they have recently embraced. Pakistan has won only three out of the 15 T20I encounters with India, with the most recent defeat coming in the Women’s Asia Cup earlier this year, where India triumphed by seven wickets. Speaking to the ICC ahead of the crucial match, Sana emphasized her determination to continue Pakistan’s aggressive brand of cricket against India. “I’ve observed that every team we’ve played against has come at us with an attacking mindset,” said Sana. “Now, we’ve adapted a similar approach, and I want our batters to punish the bowlers right from the first ball.” The recently appointed skipper revealed her desire to see her team’s batting line-up adopt the same fearless mentality that opposition teams have displayed. “As a bowler, I used to feel that teams would attack us from the start. I wanted our batters to have that same intensity, to put pressure on the bowlers immediately. We’ve worked hard on this, and I believe the results will be evident soon.” Crediting Pakistan’s power-hitting coach for instilling confidence in the players, Sana said: “I always aspired to be the top all-rounder because success in cricket requires excellence in all departments - batting, bowling, and fielding. Our power-hitting coach has been instrumental in helping the girls build that belief. His guidance has given us the mindset that we can become all-rounders, contributing in every aspect of the game.”