Food Authority conducts operations in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted inspections across various locations in Tehsil Prova on Saturday to assess the quality of food items at multiple shops. Following the directives of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif, the team focused on identifying instances of food adulteration.
During the operations, the Food Authority inspected a range of establishments, including bakeries, fast food outlets, general stores, and milk shops. Several shop owners faced penalties for violating food quality standards and engaging in adulteration practices.
Deputy Director Muhammad Asif emphasized that there would be no compromise on food quality, asserting that the authority would continue its operations without exception to ensure the safety and integrity of food supplies in the region.