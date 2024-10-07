Monday, October 07, 2024
Food Authority conducts operations in DIK

Monitoring Report
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted inspections across various locations in Tehsil Prova on Saturday to assess the quality of food items at multiple shops. Following the directives of Deputy Director Muhammad Asif, the team focused on iden­tifying instances of food adulteration.

During the operations, the Food Authority in­spected a range of es­tablishments, including bakeries, fast food out­lets, general stores, and milk shops. Several shop owners faced penalties for violating food quality standards and engaging in adulteration practices.

Deputy Director Mu­hammad Asif emphasized that there would be no compromise on food qual­ity, asserting that the au­thority would continue its operations without excep­tion to ensure the safety and integrity of food sup­plies in the region.

Monitoring Report

