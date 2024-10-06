Former Adl Secretary of Bangladesh govt remembers his teachers at ICB G/6-3 on World Teachers Day

ISLAMABAD - A nostalgic testament from a student Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed a retired Additional Secretary of the Bangladesh Government, who called Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 home from 1969 to 1971. Though fate took him to Bangladesh in 1971, his affection for his school and teachers endured.

On World Teachers’ Day, Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed who is former Editor of Bangladesh Quarterly, currently working as a columnist for the Dhaka-based ‘The Financial Express’ also showed his deepest gratitude in this special message “Remembering My Teachers at Islamabad Model School for Boys I have wonderful memories of my alma-mater ‘Islamabad Model School for Boys’ (IMS), later called Islamabad College for Boys - G-6/3 (ICB)”.

“My encounter with one of the IMS teachers happened even before I got admitted to the school in April 1969. That was when the then sports teacher of the school saved my life by taking me to the nearby Poly Clinic on his motorcycle when I was profusely bleeding from the head after accidentally hit by a stone on the playing ground of the school. That teacher even escorted me to my home after I was treated at the Poly Clinic” he mentioned.

“Later, when I joined class six of IMS at the start of the 1969 academic year, I encountered many wonderful teachers who wielded enormous influence in my life and career. They included our dynamic and upright principal Mr. H. H. Siddiqui, who was one of the most inspirational figures and eloquent speakers that I ever met.