Four of a family die as rickshaw overturns into water well

TANDO ALLAHYAR - Four family members including father and three children died when a rickshaw overturned into water well here on Saturday.

According to details, the incident took place in suburbs of Tando Allahyar where a qingqi rickshaw carrying four family members turned turtle into water well. The accident resulted in death of 44-year-old Minchi Jogi, 12-year-old Tago, 7-year-old Padma Jogi and 5-year-old Tigo Jogi. The deceased belonged to a nomad family hailing from village Ditto Kalro Mirpur Khas Road.

Meanwhile, a policeman was martyred in firing of armed man over old enmity here on Saturday. The accused was injured in retaliatory action and held by police.

According to SSP Faizan Ali, the incident took place in jurisdiction of Mauripur police station Karachi where accused of rival group sprayed bullets at cop. As a result of firing, the policeman was martyred and attacker was also injured in retaliatory firing of brother of deceased and arrested.

The body of martyred cop and injured attacker were shifted to hospital and police was investigating into the incident. Later, a teenager committed suicide by shooting him in Manghopir area of the metropolis, police said on Saturday.

SHO Manghopir, Ghulam Hussain Korai quoting the family said that 17-year-old Zahid ended his life by shooting him with pistol.

However, he said that the reasons behind the suicide could not be ascertained. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

Four bodies found hanging in Umerkot mango orchard

The dead bodies of a man and three children were found hanging on trees in a mango orchard in Umerkot, local police said.

The bodies were found in Bhodar Farm police station jurisdiction, police officials said. “The deceased have been identified as Chaman Kolhi 32, a resident of Kunri, and his three children”, police said.

The bodies were found hanging over trees in the mango farm, police said. Police claimed that Chaman Kolhi has allegedly committed suicide with his three children over domestic feud. The bodies of the man and children were removed from trees and shifted to local hospital, police said.