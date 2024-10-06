Gandapur missing; officials claim capital secured after PTI unrest

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday retracted claims about the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stating that he was confined at KP House Islamabad instead.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif said that the KP House was besieged and Ali Amin Gandapur was confined there. Barrister Saif said that the siege of the KP House was a testament to their success. Earlier, CM Gandapur’s brother claimed his arrest while the government sources denied the same. It was claimed that IG Islamabad police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi arrested the KP chief minister on charges pertaining to an attack on the state and misuse of official protocol.

Omar Ayub, Senior PTI lead­er also claimed Gandapur’s ar­rest, saying that he was taken into custody despite obtaining protective bail from the Pesha­war High Court. Barrister Saif claimed that the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa House in Islamabad has been sealed after the chief minister’s arrest.

When army troops deployed in Islamabad and the federal capi­tal was sealed, it was assumed that it would be difficult for Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minis­ter Ali Amin Gandapur to reach the capital city. But he managed to reach there for PTI’s peaceful protest on Saturday.

His cavalcade broke through obstacles near Hassan Abdal and advanced towards Islam­abad during tear gas shelling. Shortly thereafter, the convoy reached the 26 Number Chowk outside Rawalpindi-Islamabad where clashes between PTI workers and police had been on­going since the night before.

Gandapur was later spotted at China Chowk but then head­ed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, where claims of his im­pending detention surfaced. But official sources denied any re­ports of his arrest.

Reports said that Gandapur reached the KP House without his caravan where he was ex­pected to meet with government officials. But later non-bailable warrants were issued against him in connection with a case involving the recovery of alco­hol, prompting a heavy pres­ence of police and Rangers, who stormed the KP House, in­cluding a prisoner van. Official sources dismissed the reports as baseless and fabricated, claim­ing that Pakistan Rangers have cordoned-off the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa House. Under Article 245 of the Constitution, secu­rity forces have been deployed for security duties in Islamabad and surrounding areas since the night between 4 and 5 October.

The sources said Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are committed to ful­filling their responsibilities with vigilance in respective areas.

It is pertinent to mention that some elements are spreading misinformation about the secu­rity forces to achieve their nefar­ious political agendas.