Sunday, October 06, 2024
Gold rate declines by Rs700 per tola

NEWS WIRE
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs275,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs276,200 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs236,197 from Rs236,796 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs216,514 from Rs217,064, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,050 and Rs2,614.88, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $7 to $2,653 from $2,660, the Association reported.

