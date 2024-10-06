Health department confirms 141 new dengue cases across Punjab

LAHORE - The Punjab Health Department confirmed the detection of 141 new dengue cases,here on Saturday. According to a spokesperson,Rawalpindi being the hardest hit,reporting 129 cases,Lahore,Jehlum and Mianwali each registered 3 cases,while single cases were detected in Attock, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal.This brings the total number of reported dengue cases in the province to 2,389 for the year 2024. A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that all necessary measures are in place to manage the outbreak.Government hospitals are fully stocked with medicines and treatments for dengue patients. An advisory has been issued by the Health Department urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to reduce the spread of the virus.

Public cooperation was deemed critical as health teams continue to work actively across the province to control the situation. Citizens can contact the free helpline (1033) for further information,treatment or to lodge complaints.