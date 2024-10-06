Heavy rainfall cools twin cities, more showers expected: Met Office

Heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad brought a pleasant change to the weather on Sunday. The downpour, which extended to several areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir, also led to a drop in temperatures.

Rain was also reported in Lahore, Jhelum, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Murree, and Abbottabad, among other regions. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office) had earlier predicted the arrival of a westerly wave in the upper parts of the country starting from October 5th.

Under the influence of this weather system, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts are expected to receive rain from October 5th to 8th, while Punjab and Islamabad will experience showers during the same period, with occasional gaps. Southern Punjab districts, including Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, and Bhakkar, are forecast to receive rain from October 6th to 8th.

Rain with wind and thunderstorms is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the same timeframe. Meanwhile, parts of Baluchistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, and Awaran, are likely to witness rain on October 6th and 7th.

It is important to note that climate change is increasingly affecting weather patterns, leading to shifts in seasonal schedules and intensifying the severity of cyclones globally.