Sunday, October 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Hezbollah source says contact ‘lost’ with top figure Safieddine

Hezbollah source says contact ‘lost’ with top figure Safieddine
NEWS WIRE
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, International

Beirut, Lebanon  -  A high-level Hezbollah source said on Saturday that contact with Hashem Safieddine, widely touted as potentially the group’s next leader, had been lost following Israeli strikes this week. “Contact with Sayyed Safieddine has been lost since the violent strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs” early on Friday, the official told AFP. “We don’t know if he was at the targeted site, or who may have been there with him,” he added. A second source close to Hezbollah also confirmed that communication had been cut off with Safieddine and that his whereabouts were unknown. Hezbollah “is trying to reach the underground headquarters that were targeted, but every single time Israel starts striking again to impede rescue efforts,” he said. Safieddine “was with Hezbollah’s head of intelligence,” known as Hajj Murtada, when the strikes took place, he said. Both sources requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. Early on Friday, a source close to Hezbollah said Israel had conducted 11 consecutive strikes on the group’s south Beirut stronghold, in one of the most powerful raids since Israel intensified its campaign of bombardment last week.

Khawaja Asif slams PTI for prioritising power over national interests

 AFP footage showed giant balls of flame and thick smoke rising from the site that was attacked. Israel’s military said it had hit “targets belonging to Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut”. The attack came a week after the Israeli military said it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in air strikes on the group’s headquarters in south Beirut.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024