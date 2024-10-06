Sunday, October 06, 2024
Inam downs Waqar to lift 65+ singles title at ITF Dubai Masters MT200

Our Staff Reporter
October 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Pakistan’s senior tennis player, Inam-ul-Haq, secured a memorable victory by defeating compatriot Waqar Nisar 6-1, 6-4 in the all-Pakistan final of the 65+ singles category at the prestigious ITF Dubai Masters MT200.

This marks the first time Pakistanis have captured both the title and runner-up positions in the 65+ age category at an ITF Masters event, adding to the nation’s growing presence in international senior tennis.

The final saw Inam dominate the first set, delivering a powerful and consistent performance to claim a comfortable 6-1 win. However, the second set was a much closer affair as Waqar Nisar found his rhythm, challenging Inam with his skill and experience. Waqar showcased impressive form, rallying to win four games, but Inam held his nerve and responded with well-timed shots and strategic play, ultimately winning the set 6-4 to seal the championship.

Expressing his delight after the title clash, Inam-ul-Haq praised his opponent and reflected on the significance of this achievement. “Winning this title is a proud moment for me, and competing against Waqar made it all the more special. He played brilliantly, especially in the second set, and pushed me to bring my best game forward. I hope this inspires more senior players from Pakistan to participate in international competitions and showcase their talent on the global stage.”

Runner-up Waqar Nisar was equally positive, commending Inam’s victory while expressing optimism about the future of senior tennis in Pakistan. “Inam deserved this win today, and I congratulate him for a well-fought match. Competing in this final is a great achievement for both of us and for Pakistan. I am confident that our performances will encourage other senior players to strive for excellence and represent Pakistan in future ITF Masters events.”

