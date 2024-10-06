India-US Nexus

For over fifty years, India preferred to have a non-aligned foreign policy outlook. Nehru’s core foreign policy enabled India to stay away from the camp politics of the Cold War, mainly played by the USA and USSR. Upon that consideration, India claimed to be the leader of the Global South due to its non-aligned foreign policy, geographic size, gigantic population, market size, and non-Western cultural values. However, even during the Cold War, India was much more aligned with the USSR, and even with the USA when it faced a tough war with China (1962) at the peaks of the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, during the same period, Pakistan was closely aligned with the Western camp, joining military pacts such as SEATO (1954) and CENTO (1955), and achieving economic and infrastructure benefits, claiming an “Economic Model” for third-world countries.

However, with the turn of the new century, changing geopolitical scenarios, regional complexities, the economic rise of China (most importantly), and the resurgence of Russia forced the USA to change its priorities in South Asia. Pakistan, which was once a major non-NATO ally, became irrelevant to the USA in pursuing its containment of China.

To contain China both economically and militarily, and now even technologically, the USA chose India as a net security provider and strategic partner in South Asia. Key policymakers in Washington know that India has a border dispute with China, and India’s geographical location in the Indian Ocean and its economic and technological footprint make it a valuable partner for the USA in implementing the “Indo-Pacific Policy.”

Knowing the strategic weakness of the USA and its compulsion to contain China, India positioned itself as a hegemon in South Asia. Putting pressure, interfering in neighbouring countries’ domestic affairs aggressively, and bashing Pakistan have become routine phenomena for India in South Asia. Furthermore, owing to the Indo-USA nexus, India has tried its best to portray Kashmir as an internal matter by revoking Articles 35A and 370 (2019), which granted special status to Kashmir. By taking such a unilateral step on Kashmir and non-engagement and isolationist policies with Pakistan, India has been exploiting the compulsion of the USA for its gains, but has achieved nothing for the containment of China so far. In that way, South Asia could turn into a hotbed of conflicts and wars again, which would not suit American interests in the region.

Back to the Indo-USA equation, to pursue the agenda of containing China, India has been formally added to QUAD, which consists of four members: the USA, Australia, Japan, and India. QUAD aims to enhance coordination and integration among these countries in the Indo-Pacific region against the peaceful expansion of Chinese influence and power. From military cooperation to technological transformation, QUAD could play a vital role in the security arrangement of the Indo-Pacific region in the near future. Owing to QUAD, the Indian navy, in particular, has gained momentum in the Indian Ocean and pursued an aggressive maritime policy against rival countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora has also played an instrumental role in shaping and transforming the Indo-USA nexus. For now, the Indian diaspora, despite its relatively small numbers, is one of the highest-earning communities in the USA and has positioned itself as CEOs of leading companies in the USA. Furthermore, owing to the economic influence of the Indian community, it has gained ground in American politics. Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the Presidential election, has Indian origins and a strong chance of winning the White House due to Democratic votes, Black votes, and votes of Asian and Hispanic communities. Meanwhile, former President Trump, although still the favourite, plays on populism and appeals to white voters. Therefore, the burgeoning influence of the Indian diaspora is also an enabling factor for the Indo-USA nexus.

Additionally, owing to the USA-China rivalry, which has led to trade and technological warfare, India has become a favourite destination for American foreign direct investment and trade. Bilateral trade between the USA and India has soared to $118bn, and the USA has become one of India’s largest trading partners, aiming to replace Chinese commercial and financial influence. From a technological perspective, the USA has promised major technological transfers to India by facilitating Apple, Microsoft, and Google operations. Both countries have also promised to upgrade and cooperate on AI, Big Data, nanotechnology, and space science. Upon that consideration, India’s economic and technological outlook would be significantly uplifted in the near future. Both countries also have strong cooperation in the defence field. While acknowledging India’s dependency on Russian defence hardware, the USA aims to boost India’s defence capabilities, military hardware, aircraft, and anti-ballistic missile programmes through American defence cooperation. Meanwhile, the USA has also wanted to incorporate India into the NSG and NPT (1968) by strengthening its nuclear posture against China. At the same time, the USA wants India as a permanent member of the UNSC.

However, despite the USA’s strong desire to make India a true partner and strategic ally, the USA has several complaints about India’s foreign policy outlook. The USA is at odds with India’s enduring partnership with Russia, and despite American leanings, India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine (2022). Regarding China, India has not abandoned its commercial and trade relations with China, which stand at $120bn, and the USA is unsure about the political will of Indian leaders regarding the containment of China. Furthermore, the recent coup in Bangladesh, which led to the removal of the Indian puppet PM Hasina, the Khalistan movement, extrajudicial activities of India on foreign soil, and the Hindutva agenda of the BJP have also added new irritants to the Indo-USA equation.

Nevertheless, for South Asia, the Indo-USA nexus has become a nightmare, especially for Pakistan. Pakistan, which is already battling political polarisation and economic meltdown, finds the disturbance of the balance of power in South Asia unsuitable for its national interests. From Kashmir to discussions about amending the Indus Water Treaty (1960), things are ominous for Pakistan. Furthermore, India has allegedly pursued secessionist and terrorist movements in Pakistan to destabilise the country, although India should realise that a stable, democratic, and economically vibrant Pakistan is truly in India’s favour.

In a nutshell, instead of becoming a new bully and hegemon in the region, India should obey the principles of respecting sovereignty and non-interference in the domestic affairs of neighbouring countries. It should rise above the mere lip service of being the leader of the Global South and truly work for the peace, prosperity, and growth of the entire South Asian region by eliminating hostility and a sense of superiority.

Sher Ali Bukhari

The writer is a UET alumni with keen interest in Pakistan’s foreign policy.