InDrive partners with Rescue 1122 Sindh to revolutionise driver safety training

ISLAMABAD - InDrive, a leading ride-hailing platform of Pakistan, has announced a transformative partnership with Rescue 1122 Sindh aimed at providing InDrive drivers with internationally recognized safety and emergency training. This initiative underscores InDrive’s commitment to ensuring that its drivers are equipped with the skills to offer the safest ride-hailing experience in Pakistan, while also promoting customer trust and safety.

The comprehensive training will cover various areas critical to safe driving and emergency response, including road safety, behavioral management, first aid, and hazard identification. In an industry where safety is paramount, InDrive is proud to be the only ride-hailing service in Pakistan to enforce such rigorous training standards with commitment to 24/7 customer support ensures that drivers and passengers alike can rely on swift assistance during any situation, reinforcing InDrive’s position as the safest and most trustworthy ride-hailing platform in the country while aligning its drivers’ skills with global licensing norms.

Sidra Kiran, PR Manager of inDrive, commented on this collaboration: “Our partnership with Rescue 1122 Sindh marks a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine safety standards in ride-hailing. By equipping our drivers with the skills they need to excel, we are not just enhancing their professionalism; we are ensuring both the safety of our passengers and the well-being of our drivers. By providing training that meets international standards, we are enhancing the quality and reliability of our services in Pakistan, reinforcing the trust that our users have in us.”

Ms Rehana Yasmeen - Training Wing Lead at Rescue 1122, stated; “Our partnership with InDrive reflects our shared commitment to ensuring public safety, both on the road and during ride-hailing experiences. By providing drivers with comprehensive training in road safety, first aid, and emergency response, we are not only empowering them to handle incidents effectively but also preparing them to assist those around them, whether it’s passengers or others on the road.”