Interior Minister says KP CM Gandapur is on the run, not in custody

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has clarified that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is not in police custody or detained by any agency. Speaking to the media after the funeral prayers for martyred police constable Abdul Hamid Shah, Naqvi stated that Gandapur was evading authorities and would be located if he was in Islamabad, as checkpoints have been established for his capture.

Naqvi mentioned that there is footage of Gandapur fleeing from the KP House and that police have conducted raids related to several cases against him.

While expressing sorrow over Constable Abdul Hamid Shah's martyrdom, Naqvi extended condolences to his family, confirming that strict action would be taken against those involved in the officer's murder. He also announced that one of Shah's two sons would be offered a job in the police force, along with a plot and a martyrs' package for the family.